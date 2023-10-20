Fire at the Calgary Royal Canadian Legion

Send this page to someone via email

A fire started at the Royal Canadian Legion branch in the 1500 block of 20th Avenue N.W around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Calgary Fire said.

Calgary fire confirmed no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The fire started on the outside of the building and climbed to the attic, Calgary fire said.

Calgary fire said they initially called a second alarm to bring more resources but cancelled it when firefighters realized the fire was not on the inside of the building.

There is significant damage to the outside of the building, Calgary fire said.

No cause has been determined but investigators are at the scene.