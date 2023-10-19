Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has 27 per cent increase in enrolment

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 7:34 pm
Saskatchewan Polytechnic sees 27 per cent enrollment increase
Saskatchewan Polytechnic has seen a 27 per cent increase in enrollment in 2023 compared to 2022. The school said 11,463 students were enrolled for the 2023 fall term.
Saskatchewan Polytechnic has had a 27 per cent increase in enrolment in 2023 compared to 2022.

The school said 11,463 students are enrolled for the 2023 fall term.

Students at the Regina campus say they are choosing affordable, practical education with hands-on experience.

Some of the programs with the most significant increase in students are nursing, early childhood education, business and continue care assistance programs.

Lance Carasig finds Sask. Polytech’s options give him what he needs “without the extra courses that take up time.”

Libby Zachow and her friend Mackenzie Soloway are first-year students in justice studies, who say they’re attending because the training is shorter and practical.

“Our program is two years with the first more academic, and then year two is hands on,” Zachow said.

“I want to make a difference, and I heard justice studies at Sask. Polytech is more hands-on than anywhere else,” Soloway said.

While the number of domestic students is up at the school, there’s a 60 per cent increase in international student enrolment according to Dan MacKay, the vice provost. Indigenous student enrolment is up seven per cent.

McKay believes part of the enrolment increase is because of the success students find after school.

“95 per cent of our graduates find employment within 6 months of graduation and we have a 92 per cent Indigenous graduate employment rate,” MacKay said.

“I think it’s the foundation of that applied learning that really allows our students to be successful,” MacKay said.

