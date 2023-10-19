Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Challenges with arena’: Kelowna’s rink not up to Memorial Cup standards

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 8:24 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No Memorial Cup for Kelowna.

At least, not until Prospera Place is fixed up to meet modern standards.

On Wednesday night, with the Kelowna Rockets hosting the Swift Current Broncos, the Western Hockey League’s commissioner didn’t mince words when asked when the Okanagan would again host junior hockey’s national championship tournament.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Petes reflect on OHL championship season and Memorial Cup run'
Peterborough Petes reflect on OHL championship season and Memorial Cup run

Ron Robison said he’d dearly love to see the CHL’s top teams in Kelowna again, like when they gathered in 2004 and were supposed to in 2020, but that money needs to be desperately invested into the Rockets’ home rink.

Story continues below advertisement

“The community is outstanding, the organization has been great,” Robison told Global News. “But there are challenges with the building, there’s no question.”

The major issue with Prospera Place is its lack of dressing rooms for visiting teams. In fact, the rooms are so small that the visiting WHL team has to use two side-by-side rooms.

To host the Memorial Cup, dressing rooms for two more teams would be needed — but there aren’t any available.

For the 2004 Memorial Cup, portables were built in the parking lot and used by the OHL and QMJHL champions.

Click to play video: 'The Ultimate Hockey Joke Book with Ian Robinson'
The Ultimate Hockey Joke Book with Ian Robinson

Kelowna was to host the 2020 tournament, but that was derailed by COVID, and portables were again to be used. Fast forward three years, and the thought of portables in a parking lot doesn’t fly anymore.

Story continues below advertisement

“The standards are just not there. We need them to be improved,” said Robison. “There has been some improvement made to the facility, but, right now, the facility is not in condition to host the Memorial Cup.”

Robison added the league needs “those improvements to be made in order to be eligible for the 2026 Memorial Cup.”

Trending Now

The Kelowna Rockets don’t own the rink; they just lease it — part of a 30-year-agreement in a public-private partnership involving the City of Kelowna and a company called GSL Group, which also runs Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria and owns the WHL’s Victoria Royals.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada introduces base layer requirements in minor hockey dressing rooms'
Hockey Canada introduces base layer requirements in minor hockey dressing rooms

“The facility manager is responsible for the improvements to the facility,” said Robison. “It’s important that the facility manager makes the necessary improvements for the facility to meet our standards required for the Memorial Cup.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to GSL Group regarding Robison’s comments.

Global News has also reached out to the City of Kelowna regarding the public-private partnership and how long before GSL Group’s contract with the city expires.

Click to play video: 'Everyday Joe: Hockey season is back'
Everyday Joe: Hockey season is back

 

More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices