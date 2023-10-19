Men break into Toronto home, steal vehicle keys at knifepoint, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Whitby, Ont., has been charged in relation to a brazen carjacking that allegedly took place inside someone’s home.

Toronto police said three men broke into a house around Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The men allegedly threatened the homeowner with a knife and took the keys to their vehicle.

The men then left the area in two vehicles.

Police said it was then that a provincial carjacking task force was able to find the vehicles and “initiate a takedown” around Midland Avenue and Huntingwood Drive.

Toronto police said a 23-year-old man from Whitby was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, break-and-enter, robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

The two other suspects are still outstanding.