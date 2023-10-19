Kingston Police, city officials prepare for Queen’s Homecoming

Send this page to someone via email

Rowdy scenes can be expected in and around Aberdeen Street in Kingston, Ont. this weekend.

Queen’s University Homecoming starts Friday and the city’s police force, bylaw department as well as university officials are gearing up for a busy few days.

“We will be issuing administrative monetary penalties, I understand the police will be issuing provincial offences notices in relation to liquor,” City of Kingston Director of Licensing and Enforcement, Curtis Smith said.

“We are going to very actively pursue those through any number of means and we’re exploring any means we can. Climbing on a roof, we’d deem that unsafe. Climbing a tree, that’s unsafe. You know, throwing things at police or other people that’s deemed unsafe…. damaging property,” acting Kingston Police Chief, Scott Fraser said.

“Obviously those are the kinds of things we’re out ensuring do not happen.”

In the past Kingston Police have brought in additional officers from other municipalities to help patrol the university district and this year will be no different.

“You’re going to see a marked departure from the norm, in relation to operational capacity,” Fraser said. “I won’t give the exact number of officers but there’s going to be what we deem is an appropriate amount.”

Back on campus, the university and the alma mater society say they’ve been doing their part to ensure the weekend goes off without a hitch…including a district-wide door-knocking campaign.

“Where we have a chance to get face to face with students, answer some of their questions, hear some of their concerns, and also let them know what penalties could be if they party irresponsibly,” Queen’s Media Relations Manager, Julie Brown said.

“We’ve had ongoing campaigns of education about the UDSI (University District Safety Initiative) and the nuisance party bylaw, and just ongoing good-neighbour orderly conduct promotion campaigns among the student body for a long time now,” AMS commissioner of external affairs, Julian Mollot-Hill said.

The city’s bylaw department has taken the extra step of closing Gord Downie Pier on Friday through the duration of the weekend, calling it a health and safety concern.

Meanwhile, the weather may play in favour of city police and bylaw staff as rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, meaning fewer partygoers could be seen on university district streets.