Canada

Driver in critical condition after serious crash in Coquitlam

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Road closure after multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam'
Road closure after multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam
Two vehicles are totalled following a multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam Thursday morning. RCMP say the two vehicles collided shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue.
A driver was taken to hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Coquitlam Thursday.

Around 10:21 a.m., at Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue, police said two vehicles collided in the intersection.

“We are asking anyone with dash-cam or cellphone video of the intersection at Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue in Port Coquitlam between 10:10 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, to contact our investigators,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

David Avenue, between Oxford and Soball streets, will be closed for a “considerable period” of time as the Integrated Collision Team investigate.

Coquitlam RCMP Victim Services has been engaged as well.

Anyone with information, including video, is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

