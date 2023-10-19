Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicles damaged by nails, screws on roads in Port Hope area: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 4:39 pm
Saskatoon police are looking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for damaging multiple vehicles tires in Stonebridge. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are investigating nails and screws being left on roadways in the Municipality of Port Hope. Global News file photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP are investigating complaints of nails and screws being left on roadways in the Municipality of Port Hope.

According to Northumberland OPP, area residents and other motorists have sustained damaged to their vehicles’ tires after running over the items  in and around the area of 4th Line and Mastwood Road, about 10 kilometres northwest of the town of Port Hope.

Police say community partners have helped clean the roadway, however, additional complaints have recently been reported.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“This mischief is a crime and jeopardizes lives, leads to collisions, and burdens the community financially,” OPP stated.

“It disrupts businesses, diverts law enforcement resources and undermines public safety. While it might seem like a prank to some, the ramifications are much more severe.”

Police say they have reason to believe the incidents are intentional.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices