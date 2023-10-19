Vehicles damaged by nails, screws on roads in Port Hope area: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating complaints of nails and screws being left on roadways in the Municipality of Port Hope.

According to Northumberland OPP, area residents and other motorists have sustained damaged to their vehicles’ tires after running over the items in and around the area of 4th Line and Mastwood Road, about 10 kilometres northwest of the town of Port Hope.

Police say community partners have helped clean the roadway, however, additional complaints have recently been reported.

Help #NthldOPP with an ongoing mischief investigation. If you have info about incidents involving damage to vehicle tires on Mastwood Road, Municipality of Port Hope, please come forward! Contact us at 1-800-310-1122. #WorkingTogether to improve community safety. ^jc pic.twitter.com/9Hf1DtgVj9 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 19, 2023

“This mischief is a crime and jeopardizes lives, leads to collisions, and burdens the community financially,” OPP stated.

“It disrupts businesses, diverts law enforcement resources and undermines public safety. While it might seem like a prank to some, the ramifications are much more severe.”

Police say they have reason to believe the incidents are intentional.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.