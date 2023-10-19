Manitoba Mounties bust wanted man in Portage la Prairie, seize drugs, weapons

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they apprehended a man who was wanted on a pair of warrants last week.

Police said they searched a home on 10th Street Northwest in Portage la Prairie Oct. 13 and arrested the suspect as he tried to escape out a window.

The 25-year-old was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release, as well as a second warrant in Winnipeg for being unlawfully at large.

During a search, police said they turned up 20 grams of meth, 65 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, as well as a large amount of cash and several air guns and ammunition.

The man now faces nine charges, including two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing weapons contrary to an order. He’s also been charged with identity fraud, possessing property obtained by crime and possessing a prohibited weapon when knowing possession was unauthorized.

He remains in custody.