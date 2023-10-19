Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba Mounties bust wanted man in Portage la Prairie, seize drugs, weapons

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 3:00 pm
Seized contraband on display at the Manitoba RCMP's Central Plains detachment. View image in full screen
Seized contraband on display at the Manitoba RCMP's Central Plains detachment. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say they apprehended a man who was wanted on a pair of warrants last week.

Police said they searched a home on 10th Street Northwest in Portage la Prairie Oct. 13 and arrested the suspect as he tried to escape out a window.

The 25-year-old was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release, as well as a second warrant in Winnipeg for being unlawfully at large.

During a search, police said they turned up 20 grams of meth, 65 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, as well as a large amount of cash and several air guns and ammunition.

The man now faces nine charges, including two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing weapons contrary to an order. He’s also been charged with identity fraud, possessing property obtained by crime and possessing a prohibited weapon when knowing possession was unauthorized.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Pair of suspects sought in Mulvey Avenue murder, Winnipeg police say'
Pair of suspects sought in Mulvey Avenue murder, Winnipeg police say
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices