Sask. government seeking builders for new long-term care facility

The Saskatchewan government is one step closer to a specialized long-term care facility in Regina.

On Thursday, the government announced it had issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a team to design and build the specialized facility.

“We are pleased to see this project underway and progress being made to increase long-term care beds in Regina,” said mental health and addictions, seniors and rural and remote health minister Tim McLeod. “This new facility will be a wonderful new home to many in need of specialized care.”

The new facility is expected to include 240 specialized long-term care beds to support the needs of residents with dementia, complex behavioural needs and other conditions requiring specialized care.

The province said the facility is expected to be designed as a multi-story building with a focus on creating a home-like environment and incorporate resident-care features such as individual rooms with ensuite bathrooms, as well as indoor and outdoor multi-purpose spaces.

“I am very excited about what the new long-term care facility means for our city. As we all know this is a much-needed project,” Regina-Northeast MLA Gary Grewal said. “This specialized health-care facility will provide the support and services needed to the most vulnerable seniors in our city.”

The facility will be built on land south of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus, already owned by the government.

The project would be a Progressive Design Build, which allows the government to sign a contract with one team to design and build the facility.

The release said the deal would also have an “off-ramp” if the government and the designer can’t agree on a price for the construction portion after the design is done.

“If that occurs, the completed design is government’s property, and government reserves the ability to procure a new contractor to provide the construction services,” the release said.

The RFQ is slated to close Nov. 15.