Economy

Nova Scotia to spend $100 million to recruit more skilled tradespeople

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 11:55 am
Tim Houston fields questions at a media availability after winning a majority government in the provincial election in New Glasgow, N.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Houston says with the province’s population growing it’s important to increase the pool of skilled workers in order to build needed homes, roads and other infrastructure projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Tim Houston fields questions at a media availability after winning a majority government in the provincial election in New Glasgow, N.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Houston says with the province’s population growing it’s important to increase the pool of skilled workers in order to build needed homes, roads and other infrastructure projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.

Premier Tim Houston says the goal is to add up to 5,000 new apprentices to the system.

Houston says with the province’s population growing it’s important to increase the pool of skilled workers in order to build needed homes, roads and other infrastructure projects.

He says the province is changing training ratios on work sites for most skilled trades, allowing three apprentices per journeyperson instead of two apprentices.

Nova Scotia is also waiving the requirement that immigrants who worked in the trades in their home countries have a high school diploma before they can start as apprentices.

The investment includes $40 million in various grants and incentives for students, apprentices, employers and journeypersons to help with such things as buying new tools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

