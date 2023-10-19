Winnipeg yard waste pickup to end for the season

Send this page to someone via email

If you were looking for a sure sign that the warm weather is on its way out, the City of Winnipeg is set to end its curbside yard waste collection for the winter.

Depending on where you live in the city, yard waste pickup is going to end either the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 3 (area A) or Nov. 6-10 (area B). To find out which region you’re in, visit the city’s collection day website or call 311.

Yard waste can be left in any reusable container, like an old blue box or metal or plastic garbage can, as well as in cardboard boxes or paper yard bags. Containers should be placed to the side of your garbage and recycling carts, at least an arm’s length away.

The city said Thursday that Halloween pumpkins are considered yard waste and will be collected, as long as any candles or other decorations are removed first.

You can also take your yard waste to the Brady Road, Pacific Avenue and Panet Road 4R Winnipeg depots.