Headline link
Environment

Winnipeg yard waste pickup to end for the season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 12:00 pm
Make sure your yard waste is ready for pickup. View image in full screen
Make sure your yard waste is ready for pickup. Global News / File
If you were looking for a sure sign that the warm weather is on its way out, the City of Winnipeg is set to end its curbside yard waste collection for the winter.

Depending on where you live in the city, yard waste pickup is going to end either the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 3 (area A) or Nov. 6-10 (area B). To find out which region you’re in, visit the city’s collection day website or call 311.

Yard waste can be left in any reusable container, like an old blue box or metal or plastic garbage can, as well as in cardboard boxes or paper yard bags. Containers should be placed to the side of your garbage and recycling carts, at least an arm’s length away.

The city said Thursday that Halloween pumpkins are considered yard waste and will be collected, as long as any candles or other decorations are removed first.

You can also take your yard waste to the Brady Road, Pacific Avenue and Panet Road 4R Winnipeg depots.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg to wrap up curbside yard waste collection for the year'
Winnipeg to wrap up curbside yard waste collection for the year

 

