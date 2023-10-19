Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Tight real estate market, a new bus for breast cancer screening, and seeking a home for Salem in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Price point important in tight market: Real Estate YXE

Saskatoon’s housing market is tight, with sales up 14 per cent from a year ago and inventory levels low.

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion says homes at certain price points are moving fast.

Turner looks at one townhouse on the market in the River Heights neighbourhood in Real Estate YXE.

Kinsmen Foundation makes $1M donation for breast cancer screening bus

Richard Kies from the Kinsmen Foundation says part of their mandate is to fund mobility equipment and medical travel for individuals in Saskatchewan.

The foundation has made a $1 million donation to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan for a new breast cancer screening bus.

Nora Yeates from CFS explains why the vehicle is important for women in the province and how it serves women closer to their homes.

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Salem

Salem is a 15-week-old Rottweiler mix currently at the Saskatoon SPCA.

Jemma Omidian from the shelter describes what would be the best home for the playful puppy.

Omidian also discusses how the public can help the Saskatoon SPCA as it prepares to move to a new building in the new year.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 19

