Send this page to someone via email

A man has died and a woman has been arrested after reports of an assault in Bigstone Cree Nation Tuesday, Wabasca RCMP say.

RCMP say they arrived to find a seriously injured 75-year-old man. They attempted life-saving measures on the injured man but he was pronounced dead by EMS.

RCMP said 20-year-old Kree Taysheyah Roasting was arrested at the scene and is being charged with second-degree murder.

Roasting will appear in court on Thursday.