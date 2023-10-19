Menu

Canada

Montreal summer tourism industry sees a return to pre-pandemic levels

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 8:09 am
‘A welcome sign’: Montreal tourism industry hopes seasonal travelers will boost economy
On the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal, tourists were back by the droves on Sunday, taking in the sights and making memories as tourist season in the city begins. Also making a return this weekend were cruise ships. The Ocean Explorer is one of the first to anchor at the Port of Montreal since 2020. Olivia O'Malley has more – May 8, 2022
Montreal’s tourism industry saw its numbers return to pre-pandemic levels this summer, according to a report from Tourisme Montréal.

The latest data released Thursday by Montreal’s tourism industry says this past summer saw 15 per cent more travellers from overseas compared with the same period in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The average hotel occupancy rate in the city was 80 per cent and overall revenues were higher than in 2022.

Business conferences and conventions saw an uptick, with major events having seen a 72 per cent in-person participation rate, 12 per cent higher than in 2022.

The president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, Yves Lalumière, reports that the organization’s promotional efforts have borne fruit, as the number of potential visitors to the organization’s website has increased this year.

Tourisme Montréal anticipates the post-pandemic pick-up may continue for the metropolitan city, which has many major conferences confirmed for next year, notably the International Skating Union, which will welcome some 7,000 delegates in March.

Story continues below advertisement

In August, the Canadian Elite Basketball League will attract some 10,000 participants, while in September, some 5,000 golfers and fans will come to Montreal for the Presidents Cup.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

