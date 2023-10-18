One Quebec parent says his child is being unfairly banned from hockey. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

A father in the West Island is speaking out after he says his child was unfairly banned from playing hockey.

Mike Leonardi believes his son is being used to force him to give his personal data away.

“Now they’re penalizing my son, saying that if you don’t sign this waiver, he can’t play, period. And I’m like, that’s not fair. That’s bullying,” Leonardi said.

Leonardi is talking about a waiver he was asked to sign when registering his son with the Pierrefonds Minor Hockey Association (PMHA).

Hockey Quebec requires consent to sharing his personal data such as name, address, age, gender and contact information with other hockey associations, such as Hockey Canada.

“They ask all kinds of information, including the health of my child, if he’s got any kind of health issues and so forth, which is right, because they need to know. And I understand that because in case of emergencies, no issues. Registry with Hockey Quebec? No issues. Why does Hockey Quebec have to give my information to other companies?” Leonardi said.

Story continues below advertisement

The PMHA told him signing was mandatory.

Leonardi says he has since asked both leagues for a detailed list of who the information is shared with.

“They gave me a small list but I want them all and they keep saying no,” Leonardi said.

Hockey Quebec told Global News the waiver is to conform with Law 25, which requires express consent to share personal information. The organization says it needs the information in order to register a child to a team and doesn’t share data with commercial partners.

Without registration, they say, a child can’t play.

“An organization cannot refuse to give you goods or services because you refuse some personal information unless this information is necessary for the services you’re requiring,” said Sara Eve Levac, a lawyer with Option Consommateurs, a non-profit helping consumers defend their rights.

Levac says all companies in Quebec are legally obliged to disclose a full list of people or companies they could share the information with.

She advises people who believe their rights are not being respected to place a complaint with Quebec’s access to information commission.

As for Leonardi, he just wants his son to be kept out of the ordeal.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let him play, come after me,” Leonardi said.

He wants to find a solution as soon as possible.