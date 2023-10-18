Construction project oversight officer one step closer in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Scott Gillingham is moving forward on a campaign promise to hire a watchdog to oversee city construction projects.

If approved, the Chief Construction Officer would operate at arm’s length from council to advise on and monitor incoming and ongoing projects the city has undertaken to “avoid some of the cost overruns and delays that have plagued previous infrastructure and building projects.”

“The Chief Construction Officer will play a pivotal role in ensuring we get projects completed on schedule and on budget, and that we provide good value for money for Winnipeggers,” Gillingham said in a press release.

The then-mayoral candidate’s campaign commitment came after months of reports and settlements related to backdoor deals and cost overruns during the tendering and construction of the new Winnipeg police headquarters in 2016.

The CCO position will be hired by the city and report to council, but maintain a level of independence from the Public Service, the city said.

Gillingham’s motion, approved at Tuesday’s meeting of Executive Policy Committee, will be voted on at a regular meeting of council.