Alberta government announces changes to allow family doctors to see more patients

Alberta is making changes aimed at making it easier for family doctors and caregivers to see more patients.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says $57 million will be spent over the next three years to enable family doctors and nurse practitioners to help more people.

Each provider would be eligible for up to $10,000 per year.

The province says it will work with the Alberta Medical Association to develop a new payment model that helps family doctors develop long-term comprehensive care relationships with patients.

The plan is to develop a system where doctors can spend more time with patients and less time doing paperwork.

The province says it will also put $20 million in a fund to help Indigenous communities deliver primary health-care services.

