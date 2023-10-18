Blake Shelton brings ‘Back To The Honky Tonk’ tour to SaskTel Centre in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Blake Shelton will be making a Saskatoon stop in March on his “Back To The Honky Tonk” tour.

Shelton announced Wednesday that his second leg of the tour will kick off in February 2024 alongside Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

They will take the stage at the SaskTel Centre on March 7.

Presale tickets will be available Tuesday through Thursday next week. General sale tickets will be up for grabs Friday, Oct. 27.

Fans can sign up for the exclusive fan presale mediaoutreach.meltwater.com.