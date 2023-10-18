Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blake Shelton brings ‘Back To The Honky Tonk’ tour to SaskTel Centre in 2024

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 1:02 pm
Blake Shelton 2021 ACM Awards View image in full screen
Black Shelton. Photo: ACM Awards/CBS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Blake Shelton will be making a Saskatoon stop in March on his “Back To The Honky Tonk” tour.

Shelton announced Wednesday that his second leg of the tour will kick off in February 2024 alongside Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

They will take the stage at the SaskTel Centre on March 7.

Presale tickets will be available Tuesday through Thursday next week. General sale tickets will be up for grabs Friday, Oct. 27.

Trending Now

Fans can sign up for the exclusive fan presale mediaoutreach.meltwater.com.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices