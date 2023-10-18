Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg asks for feedback on lowered residential speed limits

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 1:00 pm
A speed limit sign in a school zone in BC. View image in full screen
A speed limit sign in a school zone in BC. The Canadian Press
Winnipeggers participating in a residential-speed pilot program are invited to share their experiences with lowered speed limits.

The City of Winnipeg introduced the project in March 2023 which saw speed limits in four neighbourhoods — Bourkevale, Tyndall Park (South), Worthington and Richmond West — reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h and 40 km/h.

The pilot was designed to test whether changing residential speed limits changed how fast vehicles drive and if it affects neighbourhood livability.

Two separate surveys, one for residents of the four areas where either 30 km/h or 40 km/h speeds were implemented, and one for residents in the rest of the city, are available online.

The online survey is open until Nov. 7.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg an outlier among major Canadian cities that have reduced residential speed limits'
Winnipeg an outlier among major Canadian cities that have reduced residential speed limits
