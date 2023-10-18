Winnipeg asks for feedback on lowered residential speed limits

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers participating in a residential-speed pilot program are invited to share their experiences with lowered speed limits.

The City of Winnipeg introduced the project in March 2023 which saw speed limits in four neighbourhoods — Bourkevale, Tyndall Park (South), Worthington and Richmond West — reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h and 40 km/h.

The pilot was designed to test whether changing residential speed limits changed how fast vehicles drive and if it affects neighbourhood livability.

Two separate surveys, one for residents of the four areas where either 30 km/h or 40 km/h speeds were implemented, and one for residents in the rest of the city, are available online.

The online survey is open until Nov. 7.