Motorized scooter stolen from business in downtown Guelph: police

Guelph police say a motorized scooter has been stolen from a downtown business.
Investigators said officers were called to the business just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Wellington near Gordon Street.
Police said a woman was caught on video cutting a lock in the back patio area and then walking away with the vehicle.
Trending Now
The scooter is reportedly valued at $700.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
More on Crime
- Ibrahim Ali: B.C. teen murder trial jury told physician witness died
- ‘My mind was a mess’: Accused testifies of moment he killed family in London, Ont.
- Lethbridge School Division launches probe into alleged locker room sexual assault
- Final complainant in Nygard trial testifies about aftermath of alleged Toronto rape
Comments