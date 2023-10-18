Menu

Crime

Motorized scooter stolen from business in downtown Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 18, 2023 11:26 am
Guelph police say they're on the look for a motorized scooter worth $700 after it was stolen from a downtown business on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they're on the look for a motorized scooter worth $700 after it was stolen from a downtown business on Tuesday morning. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a motorized scooter has been stolen from a downtown business.

Investigators said officers were called to the business just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Wellington near Gordon Street.

Police said a woman was caught on video cutting a lock in the back patio area and then walking away with the vehicle.

The scooter is reportedly valued at $700.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

