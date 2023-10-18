Council approves controversial downtown London, Ont. tower proposal

The London, Ont., skyline could soon see new growth as city council approved a proposal to build what will be the two tallest buildings in the city.

The decision was made Tuesday as a majority of councillors voted to approve the site at 50 King St. and 399 Ridout St., where York Developments is looking to construct mixed-use buildings with 53-storey and 43-storey towers at the Fork of the Thames.

Councils’ approval follows a unanimous decision from the planning and environment committee which approved the controversial proposal earlier this month, despite a chorus of criticism and opposition from neighbours and former city politicians.

Following an extensive debate at city hall, councillors voted 11-2 to approve rezoning the site as the application surpassed the 35-storey maximum height for buildings downtown.

Mayor Josh Morgan was among the councillors in favour of the development, saying “it’s exactly what our downtown needs.”

“Make no mistake, this is a significant investment [and] a significant confidence in the downtown of our city,” he said. “People do not build 53-storey buildings everywhere in this country. They build them in places where they have confidence in the future of those locations.”

Morgan added that “since this planning application came forward, I spoke with other mayors, and they’re a little bit jealous about this type of investment in the downtown core of a city.”

“This is not something you see every day.”

According to a report from city staff, the site would hold 800 residential units as well as a parking garage that would contain 550 vehicles beneath the podium and plaza area.

The development features a three- to four-storey podium that connects both towers, containing 2,865 square metres (30,800 square feet) of retail space and 10,920 square metres (118,000 square feet) of available office space.

Deputy mayor Shawn Lewis also praised the proposal, highlighting supporting statements from former city staff.

“I think it’s very worth noting that our former city planner, John Fleming, was in the gallery for the public participation [meeting] on this and actually said he was supportive of this,” he said. “Although it’s taller than the original cap and vision, it is exactly the kind of infill and downtown density that they had envisioned when they’re creating the London Plan.”

Council also approved an amendment on Tuesday from Coun. Skylar Franke that the developers should consider, during the site plan process, implementing solar panels, providing bird-friendly window glazing, and including other design features for the towers.

York Developments indicated to council that it can look at those.

But unlike at the planning and environment committee meeting, support for the proposal was not unanimous.

Ward 13 Coun. David Ferreira was among the city politicians to speak against the development, believing the proposal needs to be reviewed following concerns about the impact it could have on the historic Middlesex County Court House, which stands adjacent to the land.

“As we know, some national historic sites are privately owned in Canada. But this site specifically, with respect to conversion of public lands to private hands, [and] with the clear intent to develop, I do believe is an unprecedented thing,” he told council.

City staff have confirmed that construction would not begin until a number of conditions are met, including items such as archeological potential, sewage capacity and heritage.

Ward 6 Coun. Sam Trosow also voiced his opposition towards the development, highlighting “outstanding issues” in the proposal.

“We’re pushing more and more of this process to, ‘We’ll take care of it later through post-approval review,’ [and] I think there are just too many questions here that are being deferred,” he said. “As someone who was not on the (planning and environment committee), I feel the committee was premature. I think that this project is too big, And I think there are too many questions.”

Trosow also spoke to the original $500,000 contribution to Indwell made by Aili Soufan, York Development chief executive, in support of their project to build supportive housing.

“When you look at the enormity of this project, I would think it would be a lot higher than that,” he said. “I don’t want to not appreciate the fact that you [Soufan] put something forward that you didn’t have to, but that’s not really significant given the size of this project.”

The offer has since been increased to $600,000 in lieu of affordable units in the towers.

Ward 8 Coun. Peter Cuddy praised the donation, saying “the applicant was not required to make the contribution to Indwell.”

“We’re very grateful to them for it,” he added.

Ward 8 Coun. Steve Lehman echoed similar sentiments, sharing his support towards the development.

“There have been controversial buildings downtown,” he said. “One London Place, when that was built, people were concerned about the height at that time. On the heritage front, the John Labatt Centre, now called Budweiser Gardens, boy, was there a debate. [But] both buildings have been proven to be a tremendous asset to our downtown.

“I think that this development will complete an important piece of our downtown puzzle.”