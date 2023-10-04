Committee approves proposal in downtown London, Ont. tower debate despite opposition

Send this page to someone via email

Despite pushback from neighbours, a London, Ont., committee has unanimously endorsed a proposal to build the two tallest buildings in the city.

A public participation meeting was held before the planning and environment committee (PEC) on Tuesday where members heard from residents who live around 50 King St., the site at which York Developments is looking to construct a mixed-use build with 53-storey and 43-storey towers at the Fork of the Thames.

The controversial proposal saw former mayor Joe Fontana as well as other former city politicians voice their opposition to the committee.

“We have abandoned our river and most cities round the world celebrate their rivers,” he said, referencing how the towers would restrict the waterfront due to their size.

“Have a win-win,” Fontana suggested. “Let York (Developments) build a 35-storey building at Ridout and King and let the city offer to buy the rest of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside the former mayor was former city councillor Dawn Erskine, who said she was “blown away at the height” of the towers.

“It is just too high, too much for London,” she said.

Many residents also highlighted the level of construction needed for the development, expressing concerns about the impact it could have on the historic Middlesex County Court House, which stands adjacent to the land.

However, city staff said construction would not begin until a number of conditions related to items such as archeological potential, sewage capacity and heritage are met.

Having served on city council for over 12 years, Erskine also stressed that “all politicians need to be aware of the damage to the cultural heart of London this proposed development will cause.”

“We would lose the green space and much-needed public parking at the Forks of the Thames,” she said. “There will be an influx of people and vehicles on the already overcrowded two-lane roads on Thames and King streets. There does not appear to be sufficient space to widen these streets to four lanes to accommodate the increased traffic, without removing even more of the Ivey Park and Peace Gardens area parkland.”

The proposed development would feature a three- to four-storey podium that connects both towers, containing 2,865 square metres (30,800 square feet) of retail space and 10,920 square metres (118,000 square feet) of available office space.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Rendering provided in the staff report. City of London

According a report from city staff, the site would hold 800 residential units as well as a parking garage that would contain 550 vehicles beneath the podium and plaza area.

Additionally, on the topic of affordable housing units within the towers, York Development chief executive Ali Soufan pledged a $500,000 contribution to Indwell in support of their project to build supportive housing.

“Indwell is the gold standard in the city,” he said.

But Ward 13 Coun. David Ferreira was among few current city politicians to speak against the development, believing the proposal needs to be reviewed.

“I am not convinced there is enough to approve this,” he said, noting “inconsistent renderings” from staff.

Ward 6 Coun. Sam Trosow also stated his opposition, saying, “I really don’t like the idea of pitting housing density against heritage.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, both councillors could not vote as they do not sit on the committee.

Ward 11 Coun. Skylar Franke argued that “there is no better place” for intensity and density than within the downtown.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis also praised the proposed development, saying “putting 800 units of residential downtown is good for the downtown core.”

Mayor Josh Morgan added that “this is the kind of investment other cities our size are envious to have, to support business, to support vibrancy.”

“I hope that there are other developments like this in our downtown,” he said.

Council will make a final decision Oct. 17.