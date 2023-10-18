New apartment building approved to go across from University of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph city council has voted in favour of a new 11-storey apartment building that will go across from the University of Guelph.

The development project, located on the corner of Gordon Street and Stone Road, was approved by staff during a council meeting on Tuesday.

In a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the meeting, Mayor Cam Guthrie confirmed the mixed-use building will come with more than 500 residential units and 90 square metres of commercial space.

Staff voted 11-1 in approval of the project.

The location is the former site of the Brock Hotel.

There is no word on if the building will be designated for student housing.

