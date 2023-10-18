Menu

Canada

New apartment building approved to go across from University of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 18, 2023 10:52 am
An 11-storey apartment building will go across from the University of Guelph. It'll be located at the corner of Gordon and Stone Road, the former site of the Brock Hotel. View image in full screen
An 11-storey apartment building will go across from the University of Guelph. It'll be located at the corner of Gordon and Stone Road, the former site of the Brock Hotel. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph city council has voted in favour of a new 11-storey apartment building that will go across from the University of Guelph.

The development project, located on the corner of Gordon Street and Stone Road, was approved by staff during a council meeting on Tuesday.

In a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the meeting, Mayor Cam Guthrie confirmed the mixed-use building will come with more than 500 residential units and 90 square metres of commercial space.

Staff voted 11-1 in approval of the project.

The location is the former site of the Brock Hotel.

There is no word on if the building will be designated for student housing.

