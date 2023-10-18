Manitoba premier-designate, cabinet to be sworn in Wednesday

Manitoba’s premier-designate is set to be sworn in Wednesday morning, along with the rest of his yet-to-be-named cabinet.

Wab Kinew, who made history Oct. 3 with the Manitoba NDP’s election victory, will become the first provincial premier of First Nations descent.

Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville will conduct the swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at The Leaf in Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park and will include performances by the Norman Chief Memorial Dancers and Dakota Hotain Singers as part of a tribute to Manitoba’s Indigenous nations.

Kinew told 680 CJOB Friday that his cabinet will reflect Manitoba culturally and geographically. He has also indicated that a First Nations woman will be promoted to cabinet for the first time in the province’s history.

“We need to ensure there are representatives from all corners of the province. We need to ensure people from different walks of life and gender balance,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

3:53 Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre on historic swearing-in

The new government getting ready to take the reins has many Manitobans feeling optimistic.

Michael Hutchinson of the Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre told Global Winnipeg that, in general, First Nations people have been excited by Kinew’s election, with the premier-designate treated with ‘rock star status’ at a recent cultural event.

“I think for a lot of people, they think Wab’s going to be able to do big things,” Hutchinson said.

“Of course Manitoba and Canada have their own systems already headed in a particular direction and he’s going to have to work within that system, he’s going to have to answer to Manitobans, and we’ll see what he can do.

“I’m very excited for the young people out there to see this happening in their lifetime.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hutchinson said there are also some concerns within First Nations communities about what all of this means from a treaty perspective.

“Some people — and this is a teaching from the Mohawk people — when it comes to treaty (feel that) Canadians would have their canoe and First Nations would have their canoe and we weren’t supposed to be jumping in between each other’s vessels, so to speak.

“There are some First Nations that feel that Wab has jumped into the Canadian canoe, and some look at that as assimilationist. So there are lots of people very excited, and a few people wondering if this is a good thing.”

3:34 Political analyst Shannon Sampert on the impact of Wab Kinew’s election win

Political analyst Shannon Sampert said the historic makeup of the NDP’s caucus — a multicultural group that also includes women as well as non-binary and transgender individuals — is something to be celebrated.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s significant on a number of different junctures — first of all, first First Nations premier, but also, a huge number of women that will be taking the reins of power and also some non-binary and individuals that are transgender that will be taking the seats of power,” Sampert told Global Winnipeg.

“We’re also going to be seeing something like 10 indigenous individuals who are going to be sworn in either to cabinet or caucus today or on Monday, and this is incredibly impressive.

“We’re going to see the legislature actually represent the people of Manitoba, and this is important. It’s always great to have diverse faces around the table representing different voices when it comes to policy.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're going to see the legislature actually represent the people of Manitoba, and this is important. It's always great to have diverse faces around the table representing different voices when it comes to policy."

Sampert said once the ceremonial and celebratory aspects of Wednesday’s events are over, and it’s time for Manitoba’s new cabinet to get down to the nitty-gritty of governing, it may be an uphill battle to live up to some of Kinew’s lofty campaign goals.

“He has to manage those expectations. Wab has a lot of support from young voters, and the very big thing that he has on his shoulders right now is searching the landfill …and health care is going to be a big issue.”

Global News will stream the event, which begins at 10 a.m., live on this page.