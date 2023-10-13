New Manitoba cabinet to be sworn in at Assiniboine Park: Kinew

Two weeks after his historic election win, Manitoba’s premier-designate is set to make things official by swearing in his new cabinet.
Wab Kinew announced Friday that the new government will take this important step Wednesday, Oct. 18, at The Leaf in Assiniboine Park.
Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville will conduct the swearing-in ceremony, which will include performances by the Norman Chief Memorial Dancers and Dakota Hotain Singers as part of a tribute to Manitoba’s Indigenous nations.
Kinew said his cabinet will be reflective of Manitoba culturally and geographically.
Manitoba election ‘momentous’ step to reconciliation, says Jody Wilson-Raybould
Trending Now
More on Politics
- Supreme Court of Canada rules environmental impact law unconstitutional
- Canada’s Joly heads to Israel as evacuation order issued for Gaza
- Alberta to use telephone town halls to gauge public interest on quitting CPP
- Alberta business groups praise Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Comments