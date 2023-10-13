Menu

Politics

New Manitoba cabinet to be sworn in at Assiniboine Park: Kinew

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 11:51 am
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew walks to the Premier's office to meet with outgoing Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson in Winnipeg on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew walks to the Premier's office to meet with outgoing Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson in Winnipeg on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Two weeks after his historic election win, Manitoba’s premier-designate is set to make things official by swearing in his new cabinet.

Wab Kinew announced Friday that the new government will take this important step Wednesday, Oct. 18, at The Leaf in Assiniboine Park.

Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville will conduct the swearing-in ceremony, which will include performances by the Norman Chief Memorial Dancers and Dakota Hotain Singers as part of a tribute to Manitoba’s Indigenous nations.

Kinew said his cabinet will be reflective of Manitoba culturally and geographically.

Manitoba election ‘momentous’ step to reconciliation, says Jody Wilson-Raybould
