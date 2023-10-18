Menu

Traffic

Two accidents leave 1 dead, 5 injured: Montreal police

By The Canadian Press Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 9:06 am
Two seperate road accidents have left one person dead and five injured on October 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Two seperate road accidents have left one person dead and five injured on October 17, 2023. TVA
Two separate road accidents in the Montreal area on Tuesday evening left one person dead and injured five.

The first accident happened around 8:30 p.m. in Rivière-des-Prairies.

According to police, a car was driving north on Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine Boulevard, bordering Highway 25, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Two young men were taken to hospital in critical condition. The 18-year-old driver is now out of danger, but authorities still fear for the life of the 22-year-old passenger.

Later in the evening, shortly before 10 p.m., another accident claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

He was driving on Lacordaire Boulevard near Arthur-Chevrier Street, in Montreal North, when he hit some parked vehicles and ended up against a tree. The three passengers, aged between 20 and 23, were taken to hospital and are now in stable condition.

According to police, speed may have been a factor in both accidents. The investigation is ongoing.

