Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

MLA for Shuswap announces political retirement, won’t be seeking re-election

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 7:45 pm
File photo of Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. View image in full screen
File photo of Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. Facebook
A politician in B.C.’s Interior will not be seeking a fourth term when the province holds its next election.

On Tuesday, Greg Kyllo, MLA for the Shuswap region, announced that he’ll be retiring from politics, citing a need to spend more time with family members.

He was first elected in 2013, then re-elected in 2017 and 2020 with the BC Liberal Party, which changed its name this spring to the BC United Party.

The next provincial election will take place in October 2024, though the governing NDP could hold a snap election at any time before then.

Whenever it takes place, Kyllo says he’ll be staying on and is hoping several challengers will battle for the region’s political seat.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve the people of Shuswap and to work alongside the BC United team,” said Kyllo, who lives in Sicamous.

“While this hasn’t been an easy decision, I look forward to spending more time with family – especially my grandchildren!”

Kyllo continued, saying, “although I won’t be seeking re-election, I remain committed to working for the people of Shuswap and holding David Eby’s NDP to account until the next election.”

Kyllo’s duties as an MLA included spending time as the deputy caucus whip, a member of the treasury board and opposition jobs minister. He’s currently the opposition labour minister.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks for his exceptional service to the Shuswap community, and to all of British Columbia,” said BC United Party leader Kevin Falcon.

“His legacy as a passionate advocate for Shuswap will be deeply missed.”

