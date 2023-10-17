Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan pharmacists urge citizens to get RSV vaccine this cold and flu season

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Questions surrounding the RSV vaccine: Healthy Living'
Questions surrounding the RSV vaccine: Healthy Living
WATCH: RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common viral infection that is usually associated with mild symptoms.
Saskatchewan pharmacists are urging the public to consider getting the new RSV vaccine in addition to flu and COVID-19 boosters this season.

The new vaccine is approved for adults 60 and over.

Currently, the vaccine will cost residents $300 out of pocket as it isn’t covered by the province.

The vaccine prevents against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a viral infection with symptoms resembling a mild cold. It can also cause lower respiratory tract infections resembling pneumonia and bronchitis.

Pharmacists say most people contract it by age two and recover in about a week.

Saskatoon pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk said it is the same kind of vaccine as the shingles vaccine.

“Your pharmacist can talk to you about some of the risk factors because it might not be something that everyone wants to consider,” Kizlyk said. “It is safe, it is effective.”

She said some people might experience mild side effects but nothing that isn’t typical of other vaccines, adding it is safe to get alongside other flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters.

“Talk to your health care provider if you are going to consider getting three vaccines in one because it is new, you might want to space it out and see how you react to it.”

Kizlyk said antibiotics and penicillin will not treat someone who has RSV but remedies for a common cold should do the trick.

“You will need lots of rest, lots of fluids and Tylenol and Advil, acetaminophen, stuffy nose medicine, runny nose medicine, cough medicine.”

Pharmacists advise talking to your health care provider before you receive the vaccine.

