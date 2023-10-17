Menu

Canada

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan launches fundraising campaign for Lake Country

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 6:30 pm
With the holiday season around the corner, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is bringing back a delicious fundraising event to bolster its coffers for the Lake Country build.

The annual event raises donations through a gingerbread house-building competition. The first competition of this kind raised $13,000, while another saw $25,000 collected with the help of a contribution from Re/Max. This year, event organizers are hoping to match that total.

“We think we’ll raise more but we think that’s a great thing to do during the Christmas season,” Danielle Smith, the organization’s resource development manager, said.

Click to play video: 'Turning gingerbread houses into real homes with annual Habitat for Humanity fundraiser'
Turning gingerbread houses into real homes with annual Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
For the 2023 event, Habitat Okanagan will continue to accept photo submissions for the contest.  But there’s also a new addition launching Nov. 22.

“We’re going to do the jingle bell build corporate edition for companies here in Kelowna,” Smith said.

“Corporations, and small companies (can) come together for a night of building gingerbread houses in support of Habitat for Humanity’s mission.”

To learn more or to register head to HabitatforHumanityOkanagan.ca

