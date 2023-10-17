Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal’s Lebanese community say they’re on edge amid conflict in Middle East

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 6:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s Lebanese community on edge after Ottawa issues advisory against non-essential travel'
Montreal’s Lebanese community on edge after Ottawa issues advisory against non-essential travel
WATCH: As the conflict in the Middle East enters its 11th day, there are concerns that it will escalate into a regional war. Crossborder clashes involving the Israeli military and the Lebanese group Hezbollah have raised fears that Lebanon could be drawn into the conflict. As Global's Felicia Parrillo reports, an advisory against non-essential travel has many Lebanese Montrealers on edge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lamia Charlebois starts every day by speaking to her close friend in Lebanon.

These days the conversations are often filled with worry.

The Lebanese Canadian has tons of family and friends in Beirut and its suburbs and says the conflict in the Middle East is making everyone nervous.

“We’re all holding our breath because we don’t want the area, the whole area, to go into a World War III,” she said. “Nobody wants that.”

In recent days, there has been an upsurge in violence with intense cross-attacks between Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah and Israeli troops that have left 16 dead in both countries. The sides have been trading fire almost daily since Hamas’s attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Canadians in Lebanon should consider leaving while commercial flights remain available.”

Story continues below advertisement

The government is also advising against any non-essential travel to the country.

“It creates, unfortunately, a panic mode of should we go, should we not go,” Charlebois said. “As I said, some people have to go — their parents are ill, their brother is having a surgery — they have to go. It’s a personal decision at the end of the day.”

Trending Now

Nadim Barakat, who moved to Montreal three years ago from Lebanon, is in constant contact with his parents who still live there.

He says he’s offered to fly them here, but so far, they’ve refused and are living day by day.

“It’s like the calmness before the storm,” he said. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen. They’re also anxious, frustrated, and they have no clue what’s going to happen.”

Both Barakat and Charlebois have booked flights to visit their families in Lebanon in the next weeks.

They say they still plan to go but will be following the evolving situation closely.

— with files from Reuters

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices