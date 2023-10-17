Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

OHL issues fines, suspensions for brawl between Peterborough Petes, Brantford Bulldogs

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 4:54 pm
The Peterborough Petes beat the Brantford Bulldogs 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 14. The game ended in a bench-clearing brawl. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Petes beat the Brantford Bulldogs 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 14. The game ended in a bench-clearing brawl. Kenneth Anderson Photography/Courtesy Peterborough Petes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Hockey League has issued fines and suspensions following a bench-clearing brawl at the end of the game between the Peterborough Petes and Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the league reviewed a series of “altercations” between the two teams following the end of the game at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, which saw the Petes earn a 3-2 victory.

In total there were two fights, 38 minutes in penalties and seven game misconducts issued after players came off the bench during the melee.

The league has fined the Petes $2,000 and suspended defenceman Konnor Smith for four games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bulldogs were fined $1,000 and defencemen Lucas Moore and Noah Roberts were each suspended for two games.  Moore is a Peterborough native and a Petes minor hockey graduate.

The league also noted earlier in the game, Bulldogs’ defenceman Cedricson Oktindu was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking. As a result, he has been suspended for three games.

The Petes return to action on Thursday morning for their first-ever regular season school day game when they host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Game time is 11:05 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Petes name Donovan McCoy new captain'
Peterborough Petes name Donovan McCoy new captain
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices