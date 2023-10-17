OHL issues fines, suspensions for brawl between Peterborough Petes, Brantford Bulldogs

The Ontario Hockey League has issued fines and suspensions following a bench-clearing brawl at the end of the game between the Peterborough Petes and Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday.
On Tuesday, the league reviewed a series of “altercations” between the two teams following the end of the game at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, which saw the Petes earn a 3-2 victory.
In total there were two fights, 38 minutes in penalties and seven game misconducts issued after players came off the bench during the melee.
The league has fined the Petes $2,000 and suspended defenceman Konnor Smith for four games.
The Bulldogs were fined $1,000 and defencemen Lucas Moore and Noah Roberts were each suspended for two games. Moore is a Peterborough native and a Petes minor hockey graduate.
The league also noted earlier in the game, Bulldogs’ defenceman Cedricson Oktindu was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking. As a result, he has been suspended for three games.
The Petes return to action on Thursday morning for their first-ever regular season school day game when they host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Game time is 11:05 a.m.
Comments