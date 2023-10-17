Menu

Traffic

Police conduct winter-tire inspection blitz along Okanagan Connector

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 4:30 pm
Advice for winter tires in B.C.
WATCH: Winter tires are required on most B.C. highways between Oct. 1 and either March 31 or April 30. Here's what you need to know to be winter ready for the roads. – Sep 29, 2023
The Okanagan Connector is currently snow-free, but it won’t be that way for long.

With that in mind, police held a brief traffic blitz along the well-travelled highway last week — part of a month-long reminder that winter tires are required on most B.C. mountain passes between Oct. 1 and April 30.

B.C. Highway Patrol says the blitz occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 10, between 8 a.m. and noon, and that approximately 400 vehicles were inspected.

Importance of winter tires

According to police, 16 personal vehicles were turned away for having insufficient tire tread or not using winter-approved tires or chains, while six commercial vehicles were cited for violations and turnarounds.

The turnarounds included inadequate tire treads and travelling without winter tires and chains.

For some highways, tire and chain requirements end on March 31.

Police say winter tires must display a mountain peak with a snowflake and/or the letters ‘M’ and ‘S’ and that legal winter tires must also have a minimum tread depth of at least 3.5 mm.

Is your vehicle winter driving ready?
“This marks the third consecutive year and I am astonished how many individuals fail to adhere to these simple rules that are in place to ensure the safety of everyone on our roadways,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Also, four commercial vehicles were taken out of service due to alcohol and drug violations while one commercial vehicle driver was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

In related news, West Kelowna RCMP said they handed out five tickets for speeding in a school zone, along with nine warnings for seatbelt violations.

Tire expert explains what makes a tire winter suitable
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

