Police conduct winter-tire inspection blitz along Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Connector is currently snow-free, but it won’t be that way for long.

With that in mind, police held a brief traffic blitz along the well-travelled highway last week — part of a month-long reminder that winter tires are required on most B.C. mountain passes between Oct. 1 and April 30.

B.C. Highway Patrol says the blitz occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 10, between 8 a.m. and noon, and that approximately 400 vehicles were inspected.

2:38 Importance of winter tires

According to police, 16 personal vehicles were turned away for having insufficient tire tread or not using winter-approved tires or chains, while six commercial vehicles were cited for violations and turnarounds.

Story continues below advertisement

The turnarounds included inadequate tire treads and travelling without winter tires and chains.

For some highways, tire and chain requirements end on March 31.

Police say winter tires must display a mountain peak with a snowflake and/or the letters ‘M’ and ‘S’ and that legal winter tires must also have a minimum tread depth of at least 3.5 mm.

1:56 Is your vehicle winter driving ready?

“This marks the third consecutive year and I am astonished how many individuals fail to adhere to these simple rules that are in place to ensure the safety of everyone on our roadways,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Also, four commercial vehicles were taken out of service due to alcohol and drug violations while one commercial vehicle driver was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, West Kelowna RCMP said they handed out five tickets for speeding in a school zone, along with nine warnings for seatbelt violations.