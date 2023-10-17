4 teens charged after violent attack near schools in Leduc: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four teenagers are facing charges after an attack that occurred near several schools in Leduc, Alta., on Monday.

RCMP said officers responded just after noon on Oct. 16 to a violent assault involving several youth in a parking lot near 50th Street and Corinthia Drive, which is near both a high school and junior high in the city south of Edmonton.

The victim was taken to hospital with unknown injuries but RCMP said they have since been released and are recovering at home.

As a result of the investigation, four teenagers from Leduc who are between the ages of 13 and 16 have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The youths, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 10.

Leduc RCMP said officers are working closely with the Black Gold School Division and Leduc and Area Violent Threat Risk Assessment Team members to continue to support the community.

“This information is only being shared to raise awareness about the violent occurrence. This information is not to be used to carry out unlawful and harmful acts against anyone,” said Leduc RCMP public information officer Const. Cheri-Lee Smith.

The investigation into the attack continues.

