Kitchener approves extension of agreement for A Better Tent City

On Monday, Kitchener city council approved the extension of the land use licence agreement for A Better Tent City.

ABTC, which moved to a property on Ardelt Avenue a couple of years back, is meant to be a temporary group of cabins to provide living space for homeless individuals.

There is also access to on-site health care and other social services for people living there.

“The City of Kitchener has a long history of working with our community partners to find creative solutions to address social challenges like homelessness,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“From the very beginning in the dark days of the pandemic, our city stepped up to support the A Better Tent City initiative and, most importantly, its residents.”

ABTC is located next to the Waterloo Region District School Board’s head office, on grounds that the board and city co-own.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with A Better Tent City at the Waterloo Region District School Board Education Centre,” director of education jeewan chanicka said.

“Embracing our neighbours while they await permanent housing reflects our commitment to ensuring everyone in the Waterloo Region has the supports they need to be successful, especially those most marginalized.”

The extension will be reviewed on a yearly basis and the renewal will last until May 2025.