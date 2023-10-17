New Brunswick throne speech makes brief mention to LGBTQ school policy

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government presented a throne speech Tuesday that made only a passing reference to the school gender identity policy that brought the province to the brink of an early election.

Premier Blaine Higgs last month raised the possibility of a snap election, after six members broke ranks over his decision to require that students get parental consent before teachers can use their preferred first names and pronouns.

In the speech read by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, the government said it was committed to a safe and welcoming learning environment for students while respecting the role of parents.

“The system in New Brunswick must improve, and your government is taking a bottom-up approach, listening to the professionals and parents who guide students every day,” it said.

New Brunswick’s policy on gender identity in schools led to widespread criticism across Canada, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the province’s child and youth advocate, who said that forcing nonbinary and transgender students to use a name they don’t identify with is a violation of their Charter rights.

Meanwhile, the government’s speech also discussed the need to build a better education system and create inclusive and safe communities.

It also promised to address concerns raised in a report about the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The government, it said, is putting together an “actionable work plan based on data that can make an impactful and positive difference in New Brunswick.”

Higgs’s government said it will enhance the visibility of police officers in communities, and disrupt the illegal sale of drugs, cannabis and tobacco products.

And it pledged in Tuesday’s speech to limit property tax increases.

“This will ensure continued permanent protection for property owners … by limiting annual assessment growth for property taxation purposes to 10 per cent for all qualifying properties in New Brunswick.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.