Canada

‘Russian collaborators’: Canada sanctions Moldova oligarchs, TV stations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 11:47 am
Canada is sanctioning more citizens of Moldova affiliated with Russian influence in the eastern European country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the nine people and six television stations listed are “Russian collaborators in Moldova.”

The people sanctioned include influential oligarchs who are part of the Shor Party, which Ottawa sanctioned in June over efforts to destabilize Moldovan democracy.

The six targeted television stations were taken off the air by Moldovan authorities, who say they were disseminating Russian disinformation to justify Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions come as Moldova, a fledgling democracy with a pro-western government, aims to co-ordinate international support.

Its government claimed in February that Russia-backed elements tried to orchestrate a coup d’etat in the country, which borders Ukraine.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

