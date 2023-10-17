Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Health

Seniors’ centres embrace temporary masking during flu season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 12:50 pm
A disposable face mask is shown attached to a woman's arm on July 18 2021. Connie Newman of the Manitoba Association of Senior Communities told 680 CJOB's 'The Start' she's content with mask requirement in seniors centres being a temporary measure for now, as long as things don't get worse. View image in full screen
A disposable face mask is shown attached to a woman's arm on July 18 2021. Connie Newman of the Manitoba Association of Senior Communities told 680 CJOB's 'The Start' she's content with mask requirement in seniors centres being a temporary measure for now, as long as things don't get worse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New direction from Manitoba Health about masking up during flu season is an “easy step” to help keep vulnerable people healthy this flu season, the Manitoba Association of Senior Communities says.

As of Wednesday, Shared Health said, staff at Manitoba hospitals, personal care homes and other health-care facilities, as well as home-care workers, will be required to wear a medical mask when interacting with the public.

Association director Connie Newman told 680 CJOB’s The Start she’s content with masks being a temporary measure for now, as long as things don’t get worse.

“We went through a crisis for two years, and I think (we should) all (be) wise about where we are, and about how we carry ourselves.

“I was in a plane at the end of September, and I wore a mask. It was too close for me.”

Shared Health said Tuesday that masks will remain “optional but recommended” for those who visit health-care sites, and will be made available onsite.

There may, however, be a requirement for both staff and visitors in locations that include highly immunocompromised patients, including cancer and transplant units.

Newman said it’s all about being conscious of where you’re going and who you’re encountering in your day-to-day travels.

“To me, the worst thing is as I go to various places, I wonder about what germs are on the handrails, on the doorknobs,” she said.

“How am I carrying myself around in today’s society? Some days I wear a mask to protect myself.”

Click to play video: 'Masks could still benefit patients in Manitoba hospitals, microbiologist says'
Masks could still benefit patients in Manitoba hospitals, microbiologist says
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

