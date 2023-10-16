Unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian economy $3.5 billion annually: report

A new report released by the Menopause Foundation of Canada shows that unmanaged symptoms of menopause cost the Canadian economy $3.5 billion per year.

“Menopause is shrouded in secrecy and mystery because there’s an overwhelming amount of negativity associated with this time. Women in midlife are devalued. We experience a great deal of ageism,” said Janet Ko, president and co-founder of the Menopause Foundation of Canada.

Almost 95 per cent of that total comes from lost income for women, either through a reduction in hours or pay, or women choosing to leave the workforce altogether.

Manitoban Christine Murray says she is experiencing perimenopause, a time when a woman’s body makes the transition to menopause.

There are more than 30 symptoms women can experience during this transition, including hot flashes, brain fog and trouble sleeping.

Murray said these symptoms, especially the brain fog, can make work very uncomfortable for her.

“All of a sudden the simplest word in the world is lost to you and that kind of thing, when that happens in the workplace and you’re afraid to articulate what the problem is to your boss or to your workmates, it can leave you feeling quite vulnerable,” she said.

Murray said she believes a lot of women don’t realize where these symptoms are coming from and it can make them feel quite lost and anxious.

“There’s just such a bizarre list of things that can come from the hormonal changes of menopause that it just blows your mind and you do think at times that you are losing your mind.”

Murray said it’s important to talk about the symptoms and the challenges around this phase of life for women, especially in the workplace, because the more it is normalized the better.

Human resources expert Tori McNally said there are many things employers can do to help, such as offering the option to work from home, implementing a health spending account and making sure to have comfortable uniforms, as well as just making sure to bring awareness.

“Women need to realize they can advocate for themselves and ask for changes,” she said. “Saying things like, ‘Can I be next to a window that opens? Can we modify the uniforms so it’s not polyester so it doesn’t feel like a plastic bag when I am having a hot flash?’ Some of these things are doable and changeable and would really improve quality of life.”

McNally said lots of the treatments for menopause are considered alternative therapies and are not covered by the Canadian health-care system, so it’s important for employers to work with their employees on the specific supports they may need.

Without proper support in place, the Menopause Foundation of Canada says around one in 10 women end up quitting their jobs because of their symptoms.

