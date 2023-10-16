Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Feds, Atlantic premiers meeting in Ottawa as Atlantic Loop project teeters

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Atlantic Loop no longer part of Nova Scotia plan to hit 2030 renewable energy target s'
Atlantic Loop no longer part of Nova Scotia plan to hit 2030 renewable energy target s
Nova Scotia has released its plan to green the grid by 2030. The province says to reach its renewable energy targets, it needs to drop the Atlantic Loop. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. skye.bryden-blom@globalnews.ca
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is meeting in Ottawa today with the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, seeking an agreement to help the two provinces get off coal power by the end of the decade.

Wilkinson invited Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to Ottawa in August after publishing a draft of federal clean electricity regulations.

The regulations require all electricity produced in Canada be free of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan are the only provinces that still rely heavily on burning coal for electricity.

The meeting comes less than a week after Nova Scotia pulled back on the idea of building new electricity connections with New Brunswick and Quebec, citing ballooning costs and a lack of commitment from Quebec to share more power.

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlantic Loop was intended to build new electricity links to share hydro power from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia and New Brunswick look to form new energy partnership'
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick look to form new energy partnership

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices