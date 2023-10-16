Standstill reached between Government of Saskatchewan, Teachers’ Bargaining Committee

Send this page to someone via email

An impasse has been reached in the negotiations between the Government of Saskatchewan’s Trustee Bargaining Committee and the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation Monday.

The federation said a vote will be held for teachers on Oct. 24 and 25 regarding sanctions.

“The government is leaving us no other option. We’ve met nine times and there has been no significant movement on issues that are important to teachers, students and families,” said Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte.

“We always want to reach an agreement through negotiations. And we will return to the table, day or night, anytime the government is prepared to actually negotiate. But as it stands today, this is pointless.”

Global News has reached out to the provincial government for comment.

Discussions around teacher contract talks are not new, with the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation saying back in July that they were being stonewalled on what they consider some of their biggest issues.

“We are seeing an increase of violence in our classes, unfortunately,” Becotte said back in July, noting that some students have trouble regulating their emotions, which can sometimes lead to violence.

“If we don’t see protections around class size and complexity, then I just see further erosion to public education, less support, fewer teachers and higher class sizes.”

Billboards were placed around Saskatchewan by the provincial government saying “A Fair Deal for Teachers”, with a seven-per cent salary increase flaunted in large lettering, and “over three years” being clarified in smaller lettering underneath.

View image in full screen Advertisement campaign billboard by the Saskatchewan Government in Saskatoon. Ethan Butterfield/ Global News

A previous statement from the province reinforced that the government felt that increase was a fair deal.

“Teachers in Saskatchewan earn salaries above the average for teachers in western Canada, while living in one of the most affordable provinces in the country,” the statement read.

Mini rallies are being held by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation for people who are concerned for public education, with the organization encouraging people to contact their MLAs.