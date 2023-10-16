Menu

Canada

Pilot walks away from helicopter crash-landing with minimal injuries, says Collingwood OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 3:20 pm
Residents at a Collingwood, Ont., home had a very different type of visitor in their backyard Monday morning after a helicopter crash-landed.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. this morning, provincial police officers along with the Collingwood Fire Department and EMS responded to reports of a helicopter crash near Mariners Haven in Collingwood.

Once on scene, emergency services located a helicopter which was on land, sitting next to a residence on the water.

Police say both the home and helicopter appear to have some damage as a result of a hard landing.

The pilot, and lone occupant of the aircraft, was attended to by EMS and later transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, police say.

OPP have now completed their investigation and the scene was released to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for further investigation.

