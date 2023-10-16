Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Summer storms in Ontario caused estimated $340 million in insured damages: IBC

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Severe storm hits parts of Ontario bringing rain, high winds'
Severe storm hits parts of Ontario bringing rain, high winds
RELATED: Severe storm hits parts of Ontario bringing rain, high winds – Jul 20, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says severe storms and flash floods in Ontario this summer caused more than $340 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates.

The estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. found that almost a quarter of these losses went toward repairing or replacing storm-damaged vehicles.

IBC says the Ottawa region was hit hardest by the summer storms.

It says that the frequency and severity of flooding and severe storms in Ontario and across Canada is increasing each year.

Trending Now

IBC says five storms in total were designated as catastrophes, meaning they’re estimated to have caused more than $30 million in insured damages.

The effects of these storms in July and August included hailstones, flooding and tornadoes.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices