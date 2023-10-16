Menu

World

LinkedIn lays off 668 employees in 2nd round of job cuts this year

By Krystal Hu Reuters
Posted October 16, 2023 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you’ve lost your job, experts say'
Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you’ve lost your job, experts say
WATCH - Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you've lost your job, experts say – Jan 23, 2023
Microsoft’s LinkedIn said on Monday it would lay off 668 employees across its engineering, talent and finance teams in the second round of job cuts this year for the social media network for professionals as demand for hiring services slows.

The cuts, which affect more than three per cent of the 20,000-strong staff, add to the tens of thousands of job losses this year in the technology sector amid an uncertain economic outlook.

The sector has laid off 141,516 employees in the first half of the year compared with about 6,000 a year ago, according to employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Click to play video: 'When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people?'
When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people?
LinkedIn makes money through ad sales and by charging for subscriptions to recruiting and sales professionals who use the network to find suitable job candidates.

The social media network had in May decided to cut 716 jobs across sales, operations and support teams to streamline its operations and remove layers to help make quicker decisions.

 

© 2023 Reuters

