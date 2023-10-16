Menu

Canada

Montreal mayor joins mayors of New York, Paris on UN sustainability advisory group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 11:42 am
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has joined a new United Nations group intended to strengthen community involvement in implementing the organization's sustainable development plan. Plante participates in the Adaptation Futures 2023 Conference, devoted to climate change adaptation, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has joined a new United Nations group to help local and regional governments implement the organization’s sustainable development plan.

The Advisory Group on Local and Regional Governments consists of 20 elected officials from five continents.

Members include the mayors of New York City, London and Paris.

The UN says the group will find ways to improve collaboration between cities, regions, national governments and international organizations, and make recommendations ahead of a 2024 summit.

Plante says in a news release that her participation will allow Montreal to learn from other cities on how to minimize the impacts of climate change.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the group that the UN wants to hear the perspectives of local and regional authorities about how to make multi-country organizations more effective.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

