Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Businesses still planning bigger, more frequent price hikes: BoC survey

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s job market booming but interest rate decision looms'
Canada’s job market booming but interest rate decision looms
The Canadian job market is delivering jobs at a surprising rate with the latest employment numbers blowing past expectations. Statistics Canada says the country added some 64,000 jobs in September, more than tripling what many economists had predicted. The growth was mainly driven mainly by part-time work though which rose by 48,000 positions. Despite this, Canada’s jobless rate held steady at 5.5 per cent for the third consecutive month. Economists warn that another Bank of Canada interest rate decision looms later this month. Nivrita Ganguly has more – Oct 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Businesses are still expecting to pass on bigger price hikes to consumers amid fears the Bank of Canada’s inflation fight has stalled, according to the central bank’s own surveys.

Roughly half of businesses say their pricing practices are “not yet back to normal” after a year and a half of interest rate hikes designed to tamp down inflation, the Bank of Canada’s quarterly business outlook surveys released Monday show.

“On balance, firms are still planning to make larger and more frequent price increases than they did before the COVID‑19 pandemic,” according to the surveys.

Businesses do largely expect that their prices will rise at a slower rate than in the past year as pressures on their own input costs ease.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Economic impact of the Middle East conflict'
Money Matters: Economic impact of the Middle East conflict

The Bank of Canada has flagged that it is looking for a normalization in business’ pricing behaviours as it weighs whether interest rates will need to rise further to get inflation all the way back to its two per cent target.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision is set for Oct. 25.

Firms’ inflation expectations are edging lower as the rapid rise in interest rates since March 2022 helps tame price pressures, the Bank said Monday. But inflation expectations “remain high,” the central bank added, with many businesses expecting it will take longer than three years to get inflation back to target.

A separate survey of consumers also released on Monday show that Canadian households still have high expectations for inflation in the coming year, with many believing the impact of higher interest rates “are far from over.”

More to come.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices