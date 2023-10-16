Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct.16

Send this page to someone via email

Rental scams and a Fairhaven pastor speaks out about safety in the community.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Rental scams take aim at would-be property renters

Jan Seibal with the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority says scammers are using real rental property photos to scam potential renters out of their money.

Seibal said these scammers will create new rental ads with these photos and will scam people into paying them money for a fake damage deposit.

She said these scams bubble up from time to time, but they’ve seen an increase over this summer and fall.

Fairhaven pastor wants change to Emergency Wellness Centre amid homelessness funding

Pastor Robert Pearce from Fairmont Baptist Church says he wants to see homeless people helped, but there are safety and fear issues within the Fairhaven community.

He claimed that people trying to volunteer and help at the Emergency Wellness Centre were being turned away.

“We were told that they don’t care want happens on the other side of the fence line, so that means they don’t care about our community and care about us,” Pearce said.

