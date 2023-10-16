N.S. RCMP cancel alert, continue search for man allegedly involved in motel shooting

RCMP in Nova Scotia have cancelled an emergency alert but are continuing the search for a man allegedly involved in a shooting Sunday night.
The alert, sent shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, alleges 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson shot and injured a woman known to him at a motel on Highway 2 in Brookfield, N.S.
It was cancelled shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.
“Investigators have determined that this was not random and was a targeted incident,” police said in a social media post. “Victim known to Jackson. No threat to the public.”
The suspect is described as a white man, five feet ten inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say he fled the scene in a vehicle and may be driving a dark 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a cracked windshield, a grey metal tool box in the truck bed and an airbag and cover missing from the steering wheel.
Anyone who sees Jackson is advised to contact police at 902-893-6820.
— with files from Global News
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.
