Crime

N.S. RCMP cancel alert, continue search for man allegedly involved in motel shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 7:40 am
Police are searching for Darren Trevor Jackson.
Police are searching for Darren Trevor Jackson. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia have cancelled an emergency alert but are continuing the search for a man allegedly involved in a shooting Sunday night.

The alert, sent shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, alleges 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson shot and injured a woman known to him at a motel on Highway 2 in Brookfield, N.S.

It was cancelled shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“Investigators have determined that this was not random and was a targeted incident,” police said in a social media post. “Victim known to Jackson. No threat to the public.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a white man, five feet ten inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he fled the scene in a vehicle and may be driving a dark 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a cracked windshield, a grey metal tool box in the truck bed and an airbag and cover missing from the steering wheel.

Anyone who sees Jackson is advised to contact police at 902-893-6820.

— with files from Global News

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.

