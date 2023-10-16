N.S. RCMP cancel alert, continue search for man allegedly involved in motel shooting

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia have cancelled an emergency alert but are continuing the search for a man allegedly involved in a shooting Sunday night.

The alert, sent shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, alleges 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson shot and injured a woman known to him at a motel on Highway 2 in Brookfield, N.S.

It was cancelled shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“Investigators have determined that this was not random and was a targeted incident,” police said in a social media post. “Victim known to Jackson. No threat to the public.”

2/2…Investigators have determined that this was not random and was a targeted incident. Victim known to Jackson. No threat to the public. Search continuing. Jackson should be considered armed; do not approach him. Please call 902-893-6820 if you see him or know where is. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) October 16, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a white man, five feet ten inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he fled the scene in a vehicle and may be driving a dark 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a cracked windshield, a grey metal tool box in the truck bed and an airbag and cover missing from the steering wheel.

Anyone who sees Jackson is advised to contact police at 902-893-6820.

— with files from Global News

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.