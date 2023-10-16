Menu

Crime

Man arrested after woman found dead inside Toronto home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 6:33 am
Emergency crews on scene near Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue on Oct. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene near Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue on Oct. 15, 2023. Global News
Toronto police say a man has been arrested and a woman has been found dead inside of a home on Sunday night.

Police said they received a call about a person with a knife in the Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue area at around 10:30 p.m.

Duty Inspector Keri Fernandes said a man has been taken into custody.

She also said a woman was found inside of a home at a separate location “with injuries to her body.”

Fernandes did not elaborate on what type of injuries the woman sustained.

Despite life-saving measures, Fernandes said the woman died from her injuries.

She also said it is unknown if both the suspect and victim knew each other as it is early on in the investigation.

