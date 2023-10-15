Volunteers dawn superhero costumes for fourth annual Quest4CF

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers with Saskatoon’s Kinsmen club dawned hero costumes to support people fighting cystic fibrosis.

The fundraiser had families go through a series of activities which included a treasure hunt. Money from the event went toward cystic fibrosis research.

Families like the Nechvatals went on the fourth annual Quest4CF, a fundraiser raising awareness for a disease that primarily affects children and young adults.

Shaun Nechvatal has two sons living with the disease.

“There’s lots on their plate and on our plate to do everyday with their therapies and making sure they’re doing as well as they can everyday,” he said.

The Nechvatals have been part of the fall quest since it began during the pandemic.

Cystic fibrosis is considered the most common fatal genetic disease of which there is currently no cure. Thanks to the money raised, researchers have made advancements in treatments and medications, according to the organizers.

“We’ve had some great, amazing developments in the last number of years from research and so some miracle drugs as they call them are out and they’re helping a lot of children,” said Janice Daniels, CF Canada regional fund manager.

Nechvatal’s oldest son is currently on these life-changing drugs and said the community needs to keep going for every family fighting this disease.

“One of the doctors really struck a chord with us when he said, ‘We’re winning,’ like we’re making advances,” he said. “We want to make sure that everyone gets that feeling of hope and having that long, happy life because everyone deserves it.”