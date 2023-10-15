Rally against hate in Kelowna welcomes thousands

A rally was held in Kelowna on Sunday to protect trans rights, following several anti-SOGI protests across Canada last month.

Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) provides educational resources for educators to promote inclusivity in schools and it has sparked much controversy since it was introduced.

The event served as a response to the anti-SOGI protests back on Sept. 20 and many at Sunday’s rally said those types of protests are causing fear among the trans community and the youth.

“We know that there were trans kids and adults who went to confront those protestors and were horrified, in tears, shocked and they were scared as well,” said Wayne Broughton of the TransParent Okanagan group.

“They were saying ‘Why do these people say these things about us, why do these people not want us to be who we are, why are they trying to stop this?'”

According to rally attendees, much of the hate from the anti-SOGI protests stems from misinformation.

“I think a lot of people don’t even take the time to go and actually look at what it really is, they just hear people saying things, and things get repeated that aren’t true, so it is a ton of misinformation,” said Wilbur Turner, Advocacy Canada.

The rally welcomed thousands of people to Stuart Park followed by a march to Waterfront Park with the goal of helping trans people feel like they belong.

“Yes, we’re here to counter-protest but we’re also here to show our own message,” said Claire House, Co-Chair of Kelowna Pride Society.

“To show support and lift up our own community it’s been a really challenging time for many in our communities, a very isolating and dark time. It has been really incredible here to see everyone band together in support of one another.”